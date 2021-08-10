Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE announces major updates to AlHosn app

Sahim Salim /Abu Dhabi
sahim@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 10, 2021
Picture retrieved from NCEMA/Website

The updated AlHosn app displays vaccination information, certificate, travel history and a live QR code.


The UAE’s Covid-19 contract tracing app AlHosn has been updated with important new features, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The updated app reflects users’ ‘green pass protocol’ status that is based on PCR test results and vaccination status.

The app features three colours – green, gray or red. Green means a negative PCR test result is still valid; gray means its validity has expired; and red means the test result is positive.

Starting August 20, entry to most public places in Abu Dhabi is limited to those vaccinated, exempted from vaccination and participants in vaccine trials. Proof must be shown via the AlHosn app.

Such public spaces include shopping centres, restaurants, cafés, gyms, recreational facilities, sporting activities and all other retail outlets not within shopping centres. Supermarkets and pharmacies are excluded.

The updated AlHosn app also displays vaccination information, certificate, travel history and a live QR code.

Users can also add their parents and children to the app.

Users can log in using their Emirates ID, unified ID and phone number.

