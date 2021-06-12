Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Highly contagious variants detected in Sri Lanka

IANS/Colombo
Filed on June 12, 2021

Sri Lanka is presently facing a third wave of the pandemic.


Sri Lankan health authorities announced on Friday that the two highly contagious Covid-19 variants -- B.1.1.7 and B.1.617.2 -- have been detected in the island nation.

Director of the Allergy, Immunity and Cell Biology Unit at the Sri Jayewardenepura University, Chandima Jeewandara said the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as Alpha, has been reported in capital Colombo and nine other areas in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the B.1.617.2 or the Delta variant, has been detected in a quarantine facility in Waskaduwa in the outskirts of the capital, she added.

The island nation has registered a total of 216,134 Covid cases till date, while the death toll stood at 2,011.




