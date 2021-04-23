- EVENTS
Covid-19: Germany lists India, Qatar, Oman as high-risk areas
Qatar, Oman also in the list, travellers to Germany need to register before journey
Germany has classified India, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia and Cape Verde as new coronavirus “high incidence areas” due to the number of infections there, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday.
People returning to Germany from high incidence areas must register with the German authorities before travelling and then quarantine on their return.
Germany has downgraded Albania and Moldova to risk areas, from high-risk areas, the RKI said.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Weather
News
News
