Covid-19: FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots
Many of the experts who voted no expressed concerns about the risk of myocarditis with a third dose to younger males.
Leading US medical experts advising the Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted against recommending booster doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and up.
Many of the experts who voted no expressed concerns about the risk of myocarditis with a third dose to younger males, but said they were inclined to approve it for older age groups, if they were asked.
