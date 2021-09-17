Covid-19: FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

Many of the experts who voted no expressed concerns about the risk of myocarditis with a third dose to younger males.

Leading US medical experts advising the Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted against recommending booster doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and up.

