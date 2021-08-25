Covid-19: Electronic tracking wristband removal service in Abu Dhabi relocated
Move to ensure easy access to services for residents
The electronic wristband removal services for travellers and people, found having come into contact with coronavirus patients, have been relocated to Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) from today.
Previously, the services could be availed at the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Zayed Port (Purple Zone).
According to Seha, the move is in line with its continuous efforts to ensure easy access to services for residents.
Rules are in place in Abu Dhabi for people who have contracted the coronavirus, come into contact with a Covid-19 patient or travelled to the emirate from abroad.
Such people have to take a PCR test, wear a tracking wristband and quarantine in homes or taken to public quarantine areas.
During quarantine, these individuals have to be tested again at Adnec and, if the result is negative, the wristband would be removed.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Electronic tracking wristband removal...
Move to ensure easy access to services for residents READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Japan further expands virus emergency...
New daily cases have increased more than tenfold since emergency was... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 983 cases, 1,583 recoveries, 2 deaths
The UAE has among the highest Covid testing rates in the world. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Events restricted to Covid vaccinated in Ras ...
Attendees must hold a negative result of a PCR test conducted within... READ MORE
-
News
Meet heroes who saved pregnant cat, impressed...
The three Dubai residents did not know each other prior to the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Two international gang leaders arrested in Dubai
They are part of an international crime syndicate involved in... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai...
The accident occurred in the Port Said area READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE sees steady rise in Covid recoveries in last...
On Wednesday, there were just 983 cases in contrast to 1,583... READ MORE
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from Dh14,000
24 August 2021
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to end
24 August 2021
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start Dh130 onwards
24 August 2021
Real Estate
Another Dubai villa sells for over Dh100 million
24 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school