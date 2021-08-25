Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Electronic tracking wristband removal service in Abu Dhabi relocated

Filed on August 25, 2021
KT file photo

Move to ensure easy access to services for residents


The electronic wristband removal services for travellers and people, found having come into contact with coronavirus patients, have been relocated to Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) from today.

Previously, the services could be availed at the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Zayed Port (Purple Zone).

According to Seha, the move is in line with its continuous efforts to ensure easy access to services for residents.

Rules are in place in Abu Dhabi for people who have contracted the coronavirus, come into contact with a Covid-19 patient or travelled to the emirate from abroad.

Such people have to take a PCR test, wear a tracking wristband and quarantine in homes or taken to public quarantine areas.

During quarantine, these individuals have to be tested again at Adnec and, if the result is negative, the wristband would be removed.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210726&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729467&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 