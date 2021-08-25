Covid-19: Electronic tracking wristband removal service in Abu Dhabi relocated

Move to ensure easy access to services for residents

The electronic wristband removal services for travellers and people, found having come into contact with coronavirus patients, have been relocated to Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) from today.

Previously, the services could be availed at the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Zayed Port (Purple Zone).

According to Seha, the move is in line with its continuous efforts to ensure easy access to services for residents.

Rules are in place in Abu Dhabi for people who have contracted the coronavirus, come into contact with a Covid-19 patient or travelled to the emirate from abroad.

Such people have to take a PCR test, wear a tracking wristband and quarantine in homes or taken to public quarantine areas.

During quarantine, these individuals have to be tested again at Adnec and, if the result is negative, the wristband would be removed.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com