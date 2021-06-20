Covid-19: Dubai airport Terminal 1 to reopen on June 24

Over 40 international airlines will now gradually shift operations to the reopened terminal.

Dubai Airports on Sunday said it would reopen Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport on Thursday after a 15-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 40 international airlines will now gradually shift operations to the reopened terminal, the airport's main facility for foreign airlines, from terminal 2 and 3, it said.

Terminal 1, where the airport's Concourse D is located, has an annual passenger capacity of 18 million passengers. The airport, a major international transit hub, is capable of handling up to 100 million passengers a year.

"On June 24, 2021, the Terminal 1 and Concourse D facilities at Dubai International (DXB) will be reopening. To ensure we continue to offer a safe, smooth and easy airport journey for all our guests, we will be moving the operations of some airlines from Terminal 3 over to Terminal 1," Dubai Airports said on its website.

The announcement comes after the Dubai government on Saturday said it was lifting a ban on those who had been in Nigeria or South Africa in the past 14 days, and direct flights from there would resume from Wednesday.

Flights from India could also resume and Indians who hold UAE residency visas could enter as long as they have received two doses of UAE-approved coronavirus vaccines.