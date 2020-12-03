Covid-19: Coronavirus vaccine trial results look promising
A vaccine will help us fight the viral infection by stopping us from contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.
The raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, which has infected over 65 million people and claimed at least 1.5 million lives to date, has made a majority of the global population vulnerable to the viral outbreak.
A vaccine will help us fight the viral infection by stopping us from contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, or at least making Covid-19 less deadly.
Pfizer/BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical major to make the biggest breakthrough when it published its first results in November and the United Kingdom (UK) will roll it out next week. The other pharma companies’ vaccine candidates are still a work in progress:
>> Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine
>Trials show that it stops 70% of the people developing Covid-19 symptoms.
>A strong immune response in the greying population.
> One of the easiest vaccines to distribute, because it does not need to be stored at very cold temperatures.
> It is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus from chimpanzees, which has been modified to not grow in humans.
>>Moderna vaccine
>A similar approach as the Pfizer vaccine.
> Has an efficacy rate of 94.5%.
> Needs to be stored at – 20 degrees Celsius for up to six months.
> The Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which works like the Oxford variant, suggests it is 92% efficient.
> Janssen’s trial has roped in 30,000 volunteers worldwide in a bid to figure out if two jabs give stronger and longer-lasting immunity than a single shot.
> Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and Sinopharm in China, and Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute are all in the final stages of testing.
> A trial in Brazil for a drug developed by the Chinese firm Sinovac was suspended after a “severe adverse incident”, which purportedly led to a volunteer’s death.
>>Caveats
>Trials must show vaccines are safe
> A big push is needed for the billions of potential doses
> Regulators must approve the vaccine before jabs are administered
>Researchers are yet to find out how long the protection may last
It is estimated up to 70% of the global population must be immune to stop the contagion virus spreading easily and develop herd immunity.
