Covid-19: Bengaluru shelves aerial spraying of anti-microbial solutions in congested areas

'Spraying disinfectants using jetting machines and sprayers in the past had not proved effective'

A plan to spray organic anti-microbial solutions in the air over congested areas of Bengaluru in what was claimed to be an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 has been abruptly stopped after concerns were raised by the civic body.

The city’s municipal corporation consulted various stakeholders and decided to temporarily stop the project. “The aerial spraying of organic disinfectants needs to be studied properly before the plan is implemented,” Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the civic body told the media. “The private company had earlier taken permission from us for an experimental flight, which was allowed.”

According to him, the novel coronavirus spreads more through contact and spraying disinfectants using jetting machines and sprayers in the past had not proved effective. “This is why we have been urging citizens to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour of wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing and sanitising hands frequently,” he added.

Karnataka’s revenue minister R. Ashoka launched the programme at the Jakkur aerodrome in north Bangalore last week. “This is a pilot project,” he had said. “After we get the results from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the health department, it will be extended to the entire city. Our government is open to all kinds of solutions which will help in reducing Covid-19 in the city.”

According to Ashoka, it was necessary to sanitise the busy markets in the morning when thousands of farmers meet there. According to him, certified organic concentrates would be sprayed and they would not be harmful for the public.