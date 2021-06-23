Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Air India Express updates travel guidelines for passengers to Qatar

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 23, 2021
Reuters

Fully vaccinated passengers shall hold a printed copy of their vaccination certificate.


Budget Indian carrier Air India Express on Wednesday announced revised travel protocol for passengers flying to Doha, Qatar.

The guidelines include carrying a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate and a mandatory booking of a hotel room from a specific portal for 10 days, among others.

The detailed norms are as follows:

> Carry a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate obtained from an ICMR-approved or a certified lab

> The test (sample collection) must have been conducted within 48 hours prior to the departure from the origin

> Download the Ehteraz app in your smartphone

> Carry printed copies of the following: a) Negative PCR test certificate, b) proof of hotel booking for mandatory quarantine, c) exceptional entry permit, d) filled-up undertaking and health assessment forms

> Fully vaccinated passengers shall hold a printed copy of their vaccination certificate

> Book a hotel room for a 10-day mandatory quarantine only through ‘Discover Qatar’ portal




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210620&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629935&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 