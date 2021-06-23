Covid-19: Air India Express updates travel guidelines for passengers to Qatar

Budget Indian carrier Air India Express on Wednesday announced revised travel protocol for passengers flying to Doha, Qatar.

The guidelines include carrying a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate and a mandatory booking of a hotel room from a specific portal for 10 days, among others.

The detailed norms are as follows:

> Carry a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate obtained from an ICMR-approved or a certified lab

> The test (sample collection) must have been conducted within 48 hours prior to the departure from the origin

> Download the Ehteraz app in your smartphone

> Carry printed copies of the following: a) Negative PCR test certificate, b) proof of hotel booking for mandatory quarantine, c) exceptional entry permit, d) filled-up undertaking and health assessment forms

> Fully vaccinated passengers shall hold a printed copy of their vaccination certificate

> Book a hotel room for a 10-day mandatory quarantine only through ‘Discover Qatar’ portal