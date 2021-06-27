Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Abu Dhabi approves use of EDE scanners to detect infections

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 27, 2021
Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Official says the locally-developed scanners showed high accuracy in detecting positive cases


The use of EDE scanners to detect Covid-19 infections has been approved in Abu Dhabi, authorities announced on Sunday evening.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) said the approval followed studying the results of the pilot trial conducted at various locations in the emirate, including the Ghantout entry point, select public locations on Yas Island, and entry/exit points in the Musaffah area.

With more than 20,000 people tested, the results showed a high degree of effectiveness in detecting Covid-19 infections.

The results showed 90 per cent sensitivity, reflecting the accuracy of identifying infected individuals, and 89 per cent accuracy in the specificity of the test, reflecting the accuracy of identifying non-infected individuals.

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary at the DoH, said: “Abu Dhabi has adopted an integrated strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, based on increased testing, vaccination and the continued implementation of precautionary measures.

“The use of the EDE scanning system is part of this strategy and reflects the leadership’s vision in harnessing modern technology to create solutions that turn challenges into opportunities. We are pleased to add EDE scanning technology made in Abu Dhabi to the precautionary measures, helping to create safer areas and maintain public health. The EDE scanners will be used alongside other approved testing methods, such as PCR and DPI.”

The scanning system was developed by EDE Research Institute Abu Dhabi under the International Holding Company (IHC). The technology can detect a possible Covid-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in the person’s body, therefore providing an immediate result.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi had earlier announced that residents must have a green pass on their Alhosn app to gain entry to most public places. The rule that applied to those aged 16 and above had come into effect from June 15 but was later suspended after a technical snag.

During a Press briefing on Sunday, Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, confirmed that the app was working as normal and people should continue to use it.

However, authorities are yet to reintroduce the green pass system for entering public places.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210624&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629435&Ref=AR&_gl=1*b4sipe*_ga*R0NkeVZjVkx4ZzgxVTcxN1ZTNENXT1dYN0c1ZVVaYkZpYW1taEg4Z2N2R0xTWjlWMDRqdXV5RlRpTUwwSlFkQg&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 