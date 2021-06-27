Covid-19: Abu Dhabi approves use of EDE scanners to detect infections

Official says the locally-developed scanners showed high accuracy in detecting positive cases

The use of EDE scanners to detect Covid-19 infections has been approved in Abu Dhabi, authorities announced on Sunday evening.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) said the approval followed studying the results of the pilot trial conducted at various locations in the emirate, including the Ghantout entry point, select public locations on Yas Island, and entry/exit points in the Musaffah area.

With more than 20,000 people tested, the results showed a high degree of effectiveness in detecting Covid-19 infections.

The results showed 90 per cent sensitivity, reflecting the accuracy of identifying infected individuals, and 89 per cent accuracy in the specificity of the test, reflecting the accuracy of identifying non-infected individuals.

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary at the DoH, said: “Abu Dhabi has adopted an integrated strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, based on increased testing, vaccination and the continued implementation of precautionary measures.

“The use of the EDE scanning system is part of this strategy and reflects the leadership’s vision in harnessing modern technology to create solutions that turn challenges into opportunities. We are pleased to add EDE scanning technology made in Abu Dhabi to the precautionary measures, helping to create safer areas and maintain public health. The EDE scanners will be used alongside other approved testing methods, such as PCR and DPI.”

The scanning system was developed by EDE Research Institute Abu Dhabi under the International Holding Company (IHC). The technology can detect a possible Covid-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in the person’s body, therefore providing an immediate result.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi had earlier announced that residents must have a green pass on their Alhosn app to gain entry to most public places. The rule that applied to those aged 16 and above had come into effect from June 15 but was later suspended after a technical snag.

During a Press briefing on Sunday, Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, confirmed that the app was working as normal and people should continue to use it.

However, authorities are yet to reintroduce the green pass system for entering public places.

