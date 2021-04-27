- EVENTS
Covid-19: 82-year-old Indian with low oxygen level recovers without cylinder
Her son spent four days in her room and monitored her oxygen levels regularly.
As Covid-19 patients across India's Uttar Pradesh state gasp for oxygen, an 82-year-old woman from Gorakhpur has managed to bring up her oxygen levels by lying in a prone position.
She has recovered from the infection without an oxygen cylinder and is setting an example for others.
Vidya Srivastava from Alinagar in Gorakhpur tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.
Her elder son, Hari Mohan Srivastava, said, "My mother tested positive and we kept her in home isolation. One day her oxygen levels dipped to 79 and everyone in the family was worried. However, we did not give up and made her lie down in the prone position with stomach down towards the bed. Gradually, the situation improved and the oxygen level rose to 94 within four days."
Hari Mohan spent four days in his mother's room and monitored her oxygen levels regularly. She was not given an oxygen cylinder.
"The entire family then tested positive but we did not lose hope and tried to keep each other in a positive frame of mind. We took precautions and medicines after taking advice from the doctor. Now, finally the entire family has recovered from the deadly virus," he said.
Hari Mohan also said, "The treatment of my mother was my responsibility while protecting other members of the family from infection. Although everyone was scared of the outcome given the deadly second wave we have been seeing everywhere, the doctor gave us courage. Treatment was done with suggestion and good food and positive thinking and now all is well."
