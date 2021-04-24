- EVENTS
Covaxin vaccine price in India: Rs600 for states, Rs1200 for private hospitals
Covaxin was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.
Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine against Covid-19 will be available for state governments at Rs600 per dose and private hospitals at Rs1,200 per dose, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech announced on Saturday.
“Following the Government of India directives, we announce the prices of COVAXIN vaccines - Rs600 per dose for state hospitals and Rs1,200 per dose for private hospitals,” reads a Bharat Biotech release.
Covaxin was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.
Earlier, the Serum Institute of India (SII) fixed the prices of Covishield vaccine at Rs400 per dose for state governments and Rs600 per dose for private hospitals.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,08,02,794 as of Saturday.
Besides Covaxin, India approved the EUA for two other vaccines Covishield and Sputnik V for its inoculation program against Covid-19.
Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday and also liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.
