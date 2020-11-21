Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to be one of first countries to get vaccine, royal court advisor says
Abdullah Al Rabeeah echoes the optimism expressed by Saudi's Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Abdullah Al Asiri, last week.
Saudi Arabia’s royal court advisor, Abdullah Al Rabeeah, said on Friday that the Kingdom will be one of the first countries to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, Al Arabiya TV reported.
Al Rabeeah hailed the ‘encouraging’ news about coronavirus vaccines and added that Saudi Arabia had been one of the countries heavily involved in providing funding for vaccine research.
The royal advisor said that Saudi Arabia would procure the best vaccine developed for the virus and ensure fair distribution of it.
Al Rabeeah’s remarks endorse those made on November 13 by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Abdullah Al Asiri.
