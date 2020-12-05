Coronavirus: Pakistan records 67 Covid related deaths in last 24 hours
The total number of Covid-19 positive cases has surged to 400,482.
Pakistan on Tuesday reported 67 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,091.
Citing data by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dunya News reported that 2,458 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in the most number of casualties, Dunya News reported.
There are 174,350 Covid-19 cases in Sindh; 119,578 in Punjab; 47,370 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 17,187 in Balochistan; 30,406 in Islamabad; 6,933 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 4,658 in the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.
