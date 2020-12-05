Nation (videos)
Logo
Nation | 5 Dec 2020

Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases surpass 65 million

The number of Covid-19 cases around the world has now crossed 65 million. While the total death toll is over 1.5 million since the first case was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) last December. Here's how UAE compares with seven of the worst hit countries, as on December 5, 2020
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Nation - Latest Videos
  • Nation
    Dubai teacher bids farewell after 34 years of service
  • Nation
    Watch: Dubai’s annual Santa run
  • Nation
    UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger - Dubai's Money Heist-themed-cafe
  • Nation
    Have you seen the latest exhibition in Manarat Al Saadiyat?
  • Nation
    00:01:23
    UAE vaccine for coronavirus: Sinopharm's jab approved
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:36
    KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's vaccine for use; Abu Dhabi toll gates to be activated on Jan 2
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:45
    KT Morning Chat: Sheikh Mohamed calls families of fallen frontliners; Biden picks first black Pentagon chief
  • Nation
    00:03:54
    Legendary British comedian John Cleese in Dubai
  • Nation
    00:03:11
    Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families of fallen Covid heroes
  • Nation
    00:01:00
    Rains hit parts of UAE
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:44
    KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits parts of UAE
  • Nation
    00:01:00
    Have you seen this new Abu Dhabi tech-art installation?
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 