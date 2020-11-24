Coronavirus: New data helps distinguish Covid-19 from flu
Israeli doctors have conducted a study which helps differentiate between Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases.
Certain findings can help distinguish Covid-19 from influenza or other respiratory illnesses, a new study suggests.
Israeli doctors studied 693 hospitalised patients with Covid-19, plus more than 8,000 adults who had been hospitalised in previous years for the flu or severe respiratory infections.
Compared to the other patients, those with Covid-19 were on average younger, more overweight, and had fewer pre-existing conditions other than dementia, which was more prevalent in Covid-19 patients.
Upon hospital admission, Covid-19 patients had overall lower levels of infection-fighting white blood cells and neutrophils, but their hearts were beating faster, they had less oxygen in their blood, and they had higher percentages of immune-system B cells, which produce antibodies to attack invading germs, and T cells, which destroy cells that have become infected.
During the first two days of hospitalisation, white blood cell and neutrophil levels rose in Covid-19 patients but fell in the other groups, the researchers said in a paper posted on Sunday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.
"At the dawn of winter, recognising the characteristics discriminating Covid-19 from influenza, will be critical to support the management of the current pandemic," they conclude.
