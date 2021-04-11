Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,122 Covid-19 cases, 1,148 recoveries, 4 deaths

There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment.

The Bahrain health ministry has reported 1,122 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,148 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 348 were among expatriate workers, 711 were contacts of active cases, and 63 were travel related. Four new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 554.

As many as 17,257 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 10, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,43,889.

10,873 cases are stable out of a total of 10,959 active cases.