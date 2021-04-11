- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,122 Covid-19 cases, 1,148 recoveries, 4 deaths
There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment.
The Bahrain health ministry has reported 1,122 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,148 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 348 were among expatriate workers, 711 were contacts of active cases, and 63 were travel related. Four new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 554.
Out of 17257 COVID-19 tests carried out on 10 April 2021, 1122 new cases have been detected among 348 expatriate workers, 711 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 63 are travel related. There were 1148 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 143889 pic.twitter.com/gwPMwf1gJC— | (@MOH_Bahrain) April 10, 2021
As many as 17,257 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 10, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,43,889.
There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment. 10,873 cases are stable out of a total of 10,959 active cases.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli