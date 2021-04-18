Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,024 Covid cases, 1,107 recoveries, 7 deaths

There are currently 91 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment.

The Bahrain health ministry has reported 1,024 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,107 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 387 were among expatriate workers, 595 were contacts of active cases, and 42 were travel related. Seven new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 588.

Out of 17143 COVID-19 tests carried out on 17 April 2021, 1024 new cases have been detected among 387 expatriate workers, 595 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 42 are travel related. There were 1107 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 151286 pic.twitter.com/soFvmFsl6Y — | (@MOH_Bahrain) April 17, 2021

As many as 171,43 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 17, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 151,286.

MOH: There are currently 91 #COVID19 cases in a critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment. 11148 are stable out of a total of 11239 active cases #VACCINATEANDSTAYSAFE #TeamBahrain — | (@MOH_Bahrain) April 17, 2021

There are currently 91 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment. 11,148 cases are stable out of a total of 11,239 active cases.