- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,024 Covid cases, 1,107 recoveries, 7 deaths
There are currently 91 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment.
The Bahrain health ministry has reported 1,024 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,107 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 387 were among expatriate workers, 595 were contacts of active cases, and 42 were travel related. Seven new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 588.
Out of 17143 COVID-19 tests carried out on 17 April 2021, 1024 new cases have been detected among 387 expatriate workers, 595 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 42 are travel related. There were 1107 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 151286 pic.twitter.com/soFvmFsl6Y— | (@MOH_Bahrain) April 17, 2021
As many as 171,43 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 17, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 151,286.
MOH: There are currently 91 #COVID19 cases in a critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment. 11148 are stable out of a total of 11239 active cases #VACCINATEANDSTAYSAFE #TeamBahrain— | (@MOH_Bahrain) April 17, 2021
There are currently 91 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment. 11,148 cases are stable out of a total of 11,239 active cases.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bollywood: Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh...
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also tested positive for Covid while... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid live: Global cases top 140.6m; new travel...
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
What is Covid vaccine passport, and will I need...
Critics say the passports will benefit people and countries with more ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
France to impose quarantine on arrivals from four ...
The new quarantine measures will be gradually introduced over the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli