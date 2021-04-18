Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,024 Covid cases, 1,107 recoveries, 7 deaths

Web Report/Manama
Filed on April 18, 2021

There are currently 91 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment.

The Bahrain health ministry has reported 1,024 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,107 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 387 were among expatriate workers, 595 were contacts of active cases, and 42 were travel related. Seven new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 588.

As many as 171,43 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 17, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 151,286.

There are currently 91 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment. 11,148 cases are stable out of a total of 11,239 active cases.




