Combating coronavirus: Dubai to resume business activity from 6am to 11pm from May 27

International guidelines for co-existing with Covid-19 were also taken into consideration before making the decision.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council announced the gradual reopening of business activities in Dubai from the fourth day of Eid Al Fitr (Wednesday, May 27).

Once the announcement comes into effect, there will be no restrictions on movement between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm.

The announcement was made at a remote meeting of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management committee chaired by Sheikh Hamdan.

Sheikh Hamdan said the decision was made following a comprehensive assessment of the committee's reports, various health and socio-economic aspects and a thorough review of the Covid-19 situation. International guidelines for co-existing with Covid-19 were also taken into consideration before making the decision. The new measures are aimed at adapting to the Covid-19 situation without disrupting activity in vital sectors while strictly observing precautionary measures including wearing of face masks, observing minimum physical distancing of two metres, use of sanitisers and regular handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed on the need for Dubai authorities to further raise community awareness about precautionary measures. Highlighting Sheikh Mohammed's statement "Everyone is responsible", he said that the community should understand the importance of strictly following preventive steps.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the latest developments related to the crisis and the readiness of various sectors in Dubai, mainly the healthcare sector, to deal with any scenario in the upcoming period.

Recent proactive measures have reinforced Dubai's ability to deal with any unforeseen situation. The emirate has enhanced its hospital capacity by joining hands with the private sector and set up a fully equipped field hospital in Dubai World Trade Centre, which can accommodate up to 3,000 beds.

He was also briefed on the potential capacity of the field hospital at Dubai Parks and Resorts, which was built under the directives and with the generous support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The 29,000 square metre hospital set up by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) can accommodate up to 1,200 patients.

Sheikh Hamdanalso reviewed preparations to gradually reopen various spheres of life while maintaining stringent precautionary and preventive measures including physical distancing, wearing of face masks, use of sanitisers and prevention of congestion and crowding.

Protective measures also include guidelines on social customs and behaviour for members of the community, especially with regard to family visits.

The latest announcement comes as the Government of Dubai continues its efforts to ensure the highest level of safety for members of the community with the support of various entities. Its key recent measures have included intensified sterilisation at various areas and facilities and increased Covid-19 tests in densely populated areas to facilitate early detection of cases and isolation of people testing positive.

Dubai has deployed state-of-the-art equipment to support medical staff in conducting widespread tests. These have included tests for critical segments like people of determination and the elderly. The emirate has also enhanced monitoring of various entities to ensure compliance with precautionary measures and imposed fines on individuals and entities violating guidelines. Additionally, the Government of Dubai launched urgent economic measures to support sectors most affected by the pandemic including a Dh1.5 billion economic stimulus package introduced in March to ease the crisis's financial impact on small and medium enterprises.

