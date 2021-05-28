Coronavirus Pandemic
CBSE Board Exam 2021 cancellation plea: Supreme Court adjourns hearing to May 31

Web Report/New Delhi
Filed on May 28, 2021

The plea sought to seek direction to cancel the class 12 examinations for both boards.


India’s Supreme Court on Friday adjourned a plea seeking to cancel grade 12 exams in the country.

According to NDTV, the plea heard by Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari sought to cancel the 2021 grade 12 exams for students under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) curricula.

Filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, the plea requested the court to direct the boards to declare results on the basis of “objective methodology” within the specific time frame.

Hashtags such as #CancelBoardExams and #ModijiSave12thStudents have continued to trend on social media, fuelled by apprehensive students, parents and educators concerned about exposing themselves to Covid while writing the exams.




