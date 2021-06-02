Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Australia: Covid-19 lockdown in Melbourne extended by a week

AFP/Melbourne
Filed on June 2, 2021
AFP

Authorities are attempting to stamp out a cluster of cases.


A coronavirus lockdown of Australia's second-biggest city will be extended by another seven days, authorities announced Wednesday, as they attempt to stamp out a cluster of cases in Melbourne.

"We have right now 60 cases and over 350 exposure sites and a variant of the virus that is quicker and more contagious than we have ever seen before," said James Merlino, the acting premier of the state of Victoria.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-outbreak/coronavirus-in-uae-14-day-self-quarantine-for-employees-returning-from-leave macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 