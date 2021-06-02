- EVENTS
Australia: Covid-19 lockdown in Melbourne extended by a week
Authorities are attempting to stamp out a cluster of cases.
A coronavirus lockdown of Australia's second-biggest city will be extended by another seven days, authorities announced Wednesday, as they attempt to stamp out a cluster of cases in Melbourne.
"We have right now 60 cases and over 350 exposure sites and a variant of the virus that is quicker and more contagious than we have ever seen before," said James Merlino, the acting premier of the state of Victoria.
