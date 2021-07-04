99% of US Covid deaths are unvaccinated people: Fauci
Dr Anthony Fauci says it's really sad that most of these deaths are avoidable and preventable
America’s top infectious disease expert has said about 99.2 per cent of recent Covid-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people.
Dr Anthony Fauci said “it’s really sad and tragic that most of these are avoidable and preventable”.
He told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it’s frustrating “where you have a formidable enemy” in the coronavirus and “yet we do have a countermeasure that’s highly, highly effective. And that’s the reason why it’s all the more sad and all the more tragic why it isn’t being completely implemented in this country.”
Fauci cited the reasons for opposition to the vaccine by some Americans, whether it’s “ideological” or whether some “are just fundamentally anti-vax or anti-science".
He said the country does “have the tools to counter” the pandemic and asked people to “put aside all of those differences and realise that the common enemy is the virus”.
Fauci noted the United States is “very fortunate” that it had “enough vaccines to vaccinate essentially everybody in the country. And there are people throughout the world who would do anything to get vaccines”.
The United States has registered over 605,000 deaths in the pandemic, the highest national toll in the world.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
99% of US Covid deaths are unvaccinated people:...
Dr Anthony Fauci says it's really sad that most of these deaths are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: 33 patients die amid oxygen shortage in...
Authorities at Dr Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city said... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Will Pfizer, Moderna vaccines provide long-...
Experts weigh in on the jabs following a study published in Nature... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: Expats anxious to board first...
New rules stipulate that only vaccinated residents will be allowed to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Can mRNA vaccines provide long-term...
Experts weigh in on the jabs following a study published in Nature... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
99% of US Covid deaths are unvaccinated people:...
Dr Anthony Fauci says it's really sad that most of these deaths are... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Sharjah
Police are investigating the cause of death. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: Expats anxious to board first...
New rules stipulate that only vaccinated residents will be allowed to ... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program