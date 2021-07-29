Covid-19: UAE stays on UK's red list

From August 2, travellers with US and EU-approved vaccines will not have to quarantine.

The UAE continues to remain on the UK’s red list of countries after a travel review by the government on July 28.

Passengers travelling from the countries listed in the red category will have to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on arrival.

Alternatively, the UK nationals and UAE residents can stay in an amber or green list of countries for 11 days before they can travel to the UK.

“If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK,” the UK government said on its website.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the UAE have dropped significantly, thanks to greater public awareness, increased RT-PCR screening and vaccination in the country. The UAE recorded 25 per cent drop in the number of new infections in July as compared to last month.

Entry for fully vaccinated US, EU visitors

England will now allow fully vaccinated visitors from the European Union and the United States to arrive without needing to quarantine from next week, in a huge and long-awaited boost for airlines and travel companies.

From August 2, travellers with the US and EU-approved vaccines will not have to quarantine. Lifting the same requirement for fully vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk countries in July helped to kickstart a travel recovery.

The new rule applies to England, and devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales said they would follow suit. The UK government said international cruise sailings could also restart from England.

Some of the other major and regional countries that are listed in the red category include Bahrain, India, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkey.

The next review is expected in the middle of next week.

