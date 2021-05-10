Eid Al Fitr amid Covid: UAE-Bahrain establish quarantine-free travel

The visitors will have to abide by the Covid-19 precautionary measures adopted at the destination.

A safe travel corridor has been established between UAE and Bahrain for the vaccinated travelers. This will enable them to travel between the two countries starting from the first day of Eid Al-Fitr

The travelers will not have to serve quarantine upon arrival in the respective countries. The visitors will have to abide by the Covid-19 precautionary measures adopted at the destination, which are updated periodically to ensure and make travel under the current conditions safer and more secure for everyone.

Accordingly, citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the exemption from the precautionary quarantine in both countries will be required to show that they have obtained the last dose of Coronavirus vaccination, according to the approved applications or certificates issued by both sides, which include the “AlHosn” application in UAE and “BeAware” in Bahrain.

Passengers can present their (PCR) results through said applications in case they are needed upon arrival according to the approved precautionary measures.

This comes to affirm the keenness of the two countries to facilitate the movement of individuals and achieve the desired goals of vaccination campaigns for different groups of society, which contributed to reaching advanced rates globally in the percentage of those who have received the vaccine in a manner that guarantees the safety and health of society and limits the spread of the virus.

This strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries is of high importance, in light of the challenges that the world faces due to the Coronavirus, and supports the efforts of the two countries to address and overcome the pandemic.