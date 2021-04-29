- EVENTS
Relief work by the Hindu temple in line with the UAE’s wise and visionary leadership, says Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas
Abu Dhabi - BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is working to create a supply chain of oxygen tanks and cylinders and is slated to provide more than 440 metric (m) tonnes (t) of liquid oxygen every month to India, starting this week.
The first round of relief supplies being sent to India this week includes 44 mt of liquid oxygen, 30,000 litres (l) of medical oxygen gas in 600 cylinders, and 130 oxygen concentrators, said Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas, a spiritual leader of BAPS Hindu Mandir.
The Hindu seer said India is being “brutally tested” and millions of people are impacted, and thousands of lives have been lost due to the fresh and unprecedented surge of the lethal Covid-19 contagion.
“At this urgent time of need, India’s friends and widespread diaspora have activated themselves on a large scale to help Indians. India’s great ally, the UAE, has dedicated itself to support our country in every way possible. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has recently expressed the nation’s sentiment in committing the UAE’s full support and keenness to dedicate every necessary resource in supporting India’s raging battle with Covid-19,” he said.
He underlined that the relief work by the UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple was in line with the UAE’s wise and visionary leadership and with the support of members of the Indian community in the Arabian country.
“This oxygen will be provided to the needy through the government and our own network of Covid-19 hospitals,” he added.
The temple’s seers and volunteers have joined community members in creating a dedicated supply chain of support and services. Logistical support for the humanitarian efforts is being provided by the Transworld Group via air and sea.
“With these efforts, we also request everyone to join in earnest prayer and devotion. May the Almighty show his grace and compassion on India and the world in these most devastating times,” he added.
