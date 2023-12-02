Watch: Sheikh Zayed 'walks up' stage, delivers message to world leaders in COP28 hologram

Sheikh Mohamed said the launch is aimed at bridging the climate financing gap and facilitating access to it at an affordable cost
If the UAE's beloved Founding Father Sheikh Zayed were alive today, he would have been the best person to tell the world how much preserving the environment means to the country. On Friday, COP28 UAE 'brought him to life' to do exactly that.
In an impressive use of 3D hologram technology, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is seen taking the stage to deliver a speech for the kings, presidents, prime ministers, and the movers and shakers who have gathered at Expo City Dubai for COP28.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Addressing them as "your majesties, your excellencies, your highnesses", he welcomed the delegates to the climate conference and their "second homeland".
It wasn't immediately clear whether the Arabic speech was inspired by an actual address that Sheikh Zayed had delivered before. However, it was a message that perfectly captured the Founding Father's vision for the environment and greening the desert.
He spoke of how sustainability has always been part of the Emirati way of life.
"For us in the UAE, conserving and preserving the environment is not a slogan or a logo. It's actually part and parcel of who we are as a history, as a culture, and as a legacy. We have been and we'll always remain committed to the coexistence of nature and human beings," he said.
Here's the full video that COP28 UAE shared on X:
Emiratis' forefathers, he said, knew the importance of nature and took only what they needed to survive.
"They left a source of goodness and abundance for the next generations — and, as such, we are responsible for taking care of the environment."
"The coming generations will leave in a world that's very different ... and this is why we have to prepare ourselves and our children."
Sheikh Zayed also called on governments to take action an work to achieve one goal: To create a good future for the next generation.
He also urged the leaders to the conference as an opportunity to "forsake any feuds and quarrels and build bridges of love and understanding".
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed said the launch is aimed at bridging the climate financing gap and facilitating access to it at an affordable cost
Conversations among these movers and shakers appeared to have started right on the walk towards the heart of the sprawling Expo City complex
This was when over $420 million was pledged for the 'loss and damage' fund, within an hour of the decision
The leader was was welcomed by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior
Sri Lanka foreign minister urges the need for tangible action to combat the effects of climate change
The king is scheduled to deliver the opening speech at the World Climate Summit on Friday
Group’s programme of inspiring sustainability talks and presentations are open to the public at its showcase space
Both the US and China have reportedly agreed 'to work together to sort out their differences on fossil fuels and accelerate action on climate change'