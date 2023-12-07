New Dubai project to generate clean electricity from waste

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 3:05 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 3:08 PM

Two Dubai government entities have teamed up to produce clean electricity from biogases that can be extracted from the emirate's landfill in Muhaisnah 5.

The Dubai Municipality (DM) and Dubai Electricity Water Authority (Dewa) on Thursday announced that they signed an agreement for a project that would generate energy from the gases that come from decomposing landfill waste.

Inked at the ongoing COP28 in Expo City Dubai, the partnership falls in line with the emirate's sustainability drive and the UAE's Net Zero Strategy 2050.

The project is expected to cut carbon emissions by about 300,000 tonnes every year, said Dawood Al Hajri, director-general of the DM.

"The agreement is in line with our plans to develop innovative solutions to waste management, enhancing recycling, and reducing the environmental impact of waste," Al Hajri said.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said the aim is to produce 100 per cent of energy from clean sources by 2050.

"We are dedicated to realising the objectives outlined in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050," Al Tayer said.

"Furthermore, we are committed to executing groundbreaking, long-term clean projects over the next two decades, providing practical solutions to environmental challenges in line with the specified goals in the government agenda."

This MoU is part of DM's participation in COP28 as a strategic pathway partner. Representatives from more than 1,000 municipalities and cities were invited to attend the climate summit, where DM is showcasing how the country is planning, designing, and building sustainable urban communities of the future.

