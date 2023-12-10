NEOM announces food company

Published: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 9:53 PM

NEOM, the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwestern Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of ‘Topian’, the NEOM Food Company. Topian seeks to redefine food production, distribution, and consumption through the creation of sustainable and innovative food solutions across five vertical pillars: climate-proof agriculture; regenerative aquaculture; novel foods; personalized nutrition; sustainable food supply and ESG.

Topian has been launched with the support of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA). It is fully aligned with the KSA’s goal of achieving Saudi Vision 2030, spearheading the Kingdom’s efforts to ensure food security, mitigate climate change and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

Fostering a vibrant community of scientists, industry experts and innovators, Topian represents a new innovative standard in sustainable food production. A purpose-driven organization, Topian aims to perfect the ‘Art of More with Less’, embracing a ‘new era of food’ to achieve food security. Topian’s launch concept, ‘Future to Table’, will introduce and apply innovative solutions and initiatives that will revolutionize the current global food system and tackle issues arising from rapid population growth, changing consumption patterns, climate change, and the depletion of our natural resources.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and Topian reflects our dedication to creating a positive, long-lasting transformation to lives in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world. Topian’s innovative approach will be a key driver in shaping the future landscape of a sustainable and secure food industry. We look forward to working closely with investors, partners, and food industry experts in turning ambitious ideas into reality, supporting economic diversification in the Kingdom and aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Dr. Juan Carlos Motamayor, Chief Executive Officer of Topian, said: “As a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEOM, Topian is fully aligned with NEOM’s commitment to providing high-quality food products to the market, and promoting food security and sustainability, while contributing to the Kingdom’s self-sufficiency objectives and long-term economic goals. Topian is leading the food-security conversation to create a resilient food supply in line with the Saudi Green Initiative and the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals. We are not only committing to shaping a transformative global food system, but also to setting a global benchmark by pioneering new technologies and innovative solutions to overcome food-related challenges and create a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous future for all.”

Topian has signed numerous local and international strategic partnership agreements with organizations that share Topian’s commitment to reshaping the future of food. Through these agreements, which include King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Tabuk University, as well as Tabuk Fish Company, BlueNalu, Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects, and Cargill, Topian will collaborate on research-and-development initiatives, and harness partners’ expertise to develop innovative and sustainable approaches to food production. Topian is committed to the NEOM CARE’s partnership, developing educational initiatives to promote local sustainable gastronomy, and nurture Saudi talent through training opportunities and chef camps.