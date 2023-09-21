Museum of the Future to host ministers, officials, COP28 Committee during Climate Future Week

The week-long event aims to raise awareness of the significant challenges posed by climate change

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023

The Museum of the Future will host a 'Countdown to COP28' session led by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, alongside Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-level Champion for COP28. This special session will take place during the closing of 'Climate Future Week', scheduled at the Museum of the Future from September 26 to 30.

The COP28 Presidency is calling on all parties to disrupt business as usual, unite around decisive action, and achieve game-changing results by focusing on four key areas: Fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition, addressing climate finance, prioritising people's lives and livelihoods, and ensuring full inclusivity.

The inaugural 'Climate Future Week' marks a key milestone during the UAE's Year of Sustainability as the country gears up to host COP28, the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with key sessions setting the scene for important discussions around the future of our climate.

This week-long event, held at the Museum of the Future in collaboration with Fiker Institute, supports the UAE's NetZero 2050 strategy and contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It aims to raise awareness of the significant challenges posed by climate change, while cultivating forward-thinking discussions and leveraging global environmental leadership to build tangible solutions for a more sustainable future. With themes covering Progress, Impact and Advancement as the main pillars, the event will include a series of thought-provoking panel discussions, insightful presentations, fireside chats, hands-on workshops and various activities led by experts in the climate, environmental and sustainability sectors with emphasis on architecture, design, technology, agriculture, creative industries and business.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, is set to highlight the role that artificial intelligence can play in climate resilience, while Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, will discuss the future of sustainable global trade. Also scheduled, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, will open the proceedings, highlighting the future of climate and the importance of planning for the path ahead, while Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), will address sustainable tourism initiatives and the D33 Agenda. The event will also see Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF, take to the stage to discuss innovation in nature conservation.

Al Olama commented: "Under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE is supporting international efforts and bolstering global partnerships to protect communities and societies. 'Climate Future Week' held during the UAE's Year of Sustainability, is a key platform for launching meaningful and effective dialogues at the national, regional and global levels, exchanging best practices, and developing plans and strategies in order to develop robust solutions to address the present challenges facing our planet, as well as those which may arise in the future."

Al Olama went on to underscore the importance of employing advanced technologies in the sectors of sustainability, environmental and climate protection, including artificial intelligence applications, which are able to accelerate the implementation of innovative technologies and qualitative solutions. This will further enhance opportunities for cooperation between various governments, institutions, and the private sector, thus contributing to achieving important milestones in international efforts to protect the earth.

This week will include around 30 sessions, 20 of which are public sessions, six workshops, and three flagship activations, including climate film screenings, a regional environmental photography exhibition and a climate start-up majlis.

It is set to highlight the global efforts towards a more sustainable future. The event is focused on driving climate action and delivering sustained outcomes around climate resilience as well as supporting the climate transition. As the region's most impactful gathering, it invites local, regional and global thought leaders and pioneers to launch new future technologies that support the drive against climate change, while also encouraging partners, stakeholders, and the wider public to collaborate in playing their part in building a better future for all.