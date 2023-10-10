Abu Dhabi exhibition celebrates sustainability ahead of COP28

UAE minister urges businesses to mainstream sustainability as a pathway for unlocking inclusive climate solutions
Responding to Mariam Almheiri's call, 12 companies take the UAE Climate Responsible Companies Pledge
NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery has unveiled an exhibition that transcends conventional boundaries, weaving together art, science, and sustainability.
Blane De St. Croix: Horizon, inspired by the UAE's landscape, takes viewers on a transformative journey as the nation prepares to host COP28 and celebrates the Year of Sustainability.
Acclaimed artist and sculptor Blane De St. Croix embarked on a year-long residency at The Art Gallery, leading up to COP28. During this period, he delved into conversations with faculty members, locals and climate experts while actively engaging in dialogues on environmental issues.
The exhibition offers a comprehensive outlook of De St. Croix's work, drawing from ecosystems across the globe, but it is the UAE that takes centre stage. Among the major new works on display, "Salt Lake Excerpt " stands as the pinnacle of his collaboration with theatre artist Joanna Settle, an arts professor and associate dean at NYUAD. Inspired by the salt lakes, or "sabkhas" of the UAE, this piece is a fusion of light, sound, and sculpture, constructed from 50,000 recycled plastic water bottles.
The exhibition also showcases an ‘Infinite landscapes’ series highlighting the UAE’s deserts. Another piece, ‘High peaks: Himachal’, depicts Mount Everest and other peaks, symbolizing climate change challenges based on dialogue with social sciences and humanities faculty researching the Himalayas.
"Art is a vital tool for investigating our place in the world, through the experience of all our senses when we enter an exhibition like this," said Maya Allison, executive director of The NYUAD Art Gallery.
NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann expressed the university's enthusiasm for the exhibition, stating, "As COP28 approaches, we are delighted to see many facets of our university programming aligned with the UAE's Year of Sustainability."
Blane De St. Croix, reflecting on his journey, said: "Having travelled to many spectacular and inspiring, but ecologically fragile, environments, my studies of the equally beautiful UAE desert reinforced a truth that both artists and scientists tell us: our planet is deeply interconnected, as are the environmental challenges we face."
NYU Abu Dhabi leads the Universities Climate Network (UCN) involving 31-UAE-based institutions of higher education. The network aims to promote discussions workshops, public events, and youth involvement related to COP28 and beyond.
The exhibition runs until January 14, 2024.
