Video: Indian celebrity Sana Khan spotted having gold-plated coffee at Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan’s latest picture of sipping gold-plated coffee on the top of Burj Khalifa has garnered and extremely positive response from her fans, received around 368,000 likes in just 18 hours.

The former Bigg Boss contestant was surprised by her husband Anis Saiyad for a treat at the Atop Burj Khalifa.

“When your husband surprises you with breakfast at the top of the Burj Khalifa. That gold plated coffee,” she said in her Instagram photo’s caption taken at the Atop, which is located on the 122nd floor of the world’s tallest building.

Khan married the Indian businessman, who is also an Islamic scholar, in a private ceremony, in November 2020.