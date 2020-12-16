>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai

CT Report/Dubai
Filed on December 16, 2020 | Last updated on December 16, 2020 at 10.16 am

A dazzling display showcased the new film 'Wonder Woman 1984' that releases this weekend.

What happens when one of the most iconic superheroes in comic book history, Wonder Woman, gets featured one of the most iconic buildings in the world? A dazzling light-show display of girl power!

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up last night in celebration of the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in UAE theatres on Thursday, December 17.

On December 15, beginning at 7:30pm the towering Burj Khalifa in Dubai came to life as dynamic images from this new chapter in the Wonder Woman story, appeared on its soaring structure. The one-time event marked the first time the global superhero has been presented on such a gigantic scale. Spectacular effects heralded the arrival of the stars of Wonder Woman 1984 — disrupting the sky with a static glitch effect before diving into dazzling scenes from the new trailer. Adding sound to the stunning show, Jo Blankenburg’s majestic music from the film’s trailer underscored the event.

Featuring Gal Gadot as the titular superhero, the film helmed by Patty Jenkins is the second standalone film in the franchise and according to an early review in the Associated Press, “Like its predecessor, Wonder Woman 1984 is spirited, purposeful and blessedly lacking in grandiosity.”

We can’t wait to catch it at a cinema this weekend.




 
 
 
