Ramadan in UAE: Iftar treats to try out at home
Why not whip up these recipes for an Iftar with family?
POTATO CHAAT BOWLS
Potato Bowl:
Potatoes 500gm
Cold water(as needed)
Salt½ tsp
All-purpose flour3 tbsp
Oil for frying
Filling:
Chickpeas1 can (400gm)
Onion½ chopped
Tomatoes½chopped
Salto season
Red chili powder1/4tsp
For Serving:
Yogurt, thinned out with water
Green chutney
Sweet chutney
Chaat masala
Crispy topping
METHOD:
1) Peel and grate potatoes in a large mixing bowl, immerse in cold water.
2) Squeeze all the water out of the grated potatoes and transfer to a dry bowl.
3) Add salt and all-purpose flour to the potatoes and mix them all together.
4) Use a heat-proof bowl of any size and shape the grated potato mix inside it to form a “potato bowl”, and place another heatproof bowl on top of the potato bowl to hold the shape (you can also cover it with aluminum foil. Ensure it’s placed directly on the potato bowl without any space).
5) In a wok, heat frying oil enough to submerge your entire bowl and cook until the potato turns golden brown.
6) For the filling, combine the drained chickpeas, onion, tomatoes, salt, and red chili powder in a bowl.
7) Place the filling in your prepared potato bowls and top it with yogurt, both the chutneys, chaat masala, and crispy topping.
LAMB KOFTA WITH POMEGRANATE JAM AND TAHINI SAUCE
LAMB KOFTA
Cumin seeds1 ½ tsp
Fennel seeds1 ½ tsp
Minced lamb500gm
Garam masala½ tsp
Parsley, finely chopped15gm
Onion.............................½ chopped
Crushed garlic cloves...........1 ½
Salt and black pepper, to season
Coriander leaves1 tbsp
POMEGRANATE JAM
Pomegranate seeds250gm
Caster sugar80gm
Lemon juice1 ½ tbsp
Dried chili flakes¼ tsp
Pomegranate molasses1 tbsp
TAHINI SAUCE
Tahini paste120gm
Water100ml
Salt, to season
METHOD:
1) Preheat the oven at 200 degree Celsius.
2) Place the cumin and fennel seeds in a heated pan and roast until they become aromatic.
3) Grind the roasted seeds into powder.
4) Place minced lamb, garam masala, toasted ground spices, parsley, garlic, onion, salt, and a pinch of black pepper into a large bowl and mix with hands until everything comes together.
5) Shape the koftas and prepare for cooking.
6) Heat oil in a pan and add koftas, cooking until charred on all sides, about 1-2 minutes, then, transfer the frying pan of koftas into the oven until just cooked through, about 5-10 minutes.
7) For the Pomegranate Jam, combine all ingredients, along with a pinch of salt, in a medium saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer.
8) Continue to simmer until the mixture is slightly reduced, about 8-10 minutes.
9) For the Tahini Sauce, combine all the ingredients and whisk until the mixture becomes thick. Add more or less water until it achieves a pourable consistency.
10) To serve, spoon some of the Tahina sauce on the plate and arrange the Koftas on it. Then top the Koftas with a little Pomegranate Jam and finish with a garnish of coriander leaves.
KUNAFA CHEESECAKE
Cheesecake:
Cream cheese200gm
Granulated sugar55gm
Sour cream28gm
Squeeze of lemon
Vanilla1/2 tsp
Egg 1
Kunafa Crust:
Kunafa dough
Butter (melted)
Sugar Syrup:
Granulated sugar200gm
Water125ml
Squeeze of lemon
Cinnamon stick1/2
Cardamom pod1
For topping:
Arabic thick cream/Qeshta cream
Whipped cream
METHOD:
1) Preheat your oven to 160C
Note: This cheesecake is baked in a water bath. For the water bath, take a baking pan big enough to fit your cheesecake pan. This will be filled with boiling water at the time of baking.
2) Prepare a 6-inch baking pan by covering the bottom with parchment paper, then wrap the outside of the pan with foil to avoid water from seeping into your batter.
3) In a bowl, whisk cream cheese until it becomes smooth, creamy, and has no lumps. You can use a hand whisk or an electric mixer.
4) Add in the sugar and beat until smooth with no sugar grains.
5) Next, add in the sour cream, lemon juice, and vanilla, and mix until incorporated.
6) Finally, add the egg and whisk until the batter is smooth. Make sure not to overmix.
7) Pour the batter into your prepared 6inch pan, then transfer the cheesecake pan to the bigger baking tray.
8) Fill the bigger baking tray with boiling water until it reaches halfway through the height of your cheesecake batter, be careful not to splash the water into the cheesecake batter or on your hands.
9) Bake the cheesecake for 30-40 minutes, until the sides become puffy and set but the center is still jiggly.
10) Switch the oven off, take the cheesecake pan out of the water bath and let it cool in the oven with the door kept open slightly to avoid any cracks.
11) After an hour, take the cheesecake out of the oven, run a warm knife through the sides to release it, and carefully take it out on a cooling rack and let it cool completely.
12) Once cooled, transfer it into the freezer until ready to use.
13) Next, prepare the sugar syrup by combining all the ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to boil on medium heat and let it simmer on low heat for 10 minutes.
14) For the kunafa crust, shred the kunafa dough into small pieces, then pour melted butter and mix with your hands until the dough is evenly coated.
15) Create a thin, flat layer of the kunafa mix on the same pan you used for the cheesecake batter and bake for 20-30 minutes or until golden brown.
16) Once baked, pour some sugar syrup on top while the kunafa is still warm.
17) For assembling, place the frozen cheesecake layer on the kunafa crust (once cooled), add a layer of Arabic thick cream on top along with a piping of whipped cream. Finish the cheesecake with a generous dose of sugar syrup.
Recipes courtesy Ayesha Khan. A marketer by profession, but a chef at heart, Ayesha is passionate about food – making it, styling it, and eating it! Desserts are her favourite and she loves experimenting with flavours to create unique sweets. You can follow Ayesha’s Ramadan kitchen diaries on Instagram @ayeshank and find all her recipes on her YouTube channel – Ayesha Nemat Khan.