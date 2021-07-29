DJ Paul Van Dyk heads to Dubai for concert

German Superstar DJ Paul van Dyk will be bringing his SHINE Ibiza residency to Dubai on Thursday August 19, in partnership with Dubai Summer Surprises.

Presented by international festival organisers, Pico Pro, tickets are now on sale with Paul van Dyk and SHINE DXB set to take centerstage at the stunning Coca-Cola Arena for the first ever time in the Middle East, bringing a unique and authentic Ibiza-style experience for dance music fans.

One of the most iconic DJs and producers in dance music history, Paul van Dyk has been synonymous with trance since the mid-90s. One of the first truly renowned DJs, he was the first artist to receive a Grammy Award nomination in the newly added category of Best Dance/Electronic album for his 2003 release Reflections.

He was named the World's number one DJ in both 2005 and 2006, something few DJs have ever achieved. He was the first ever DJ to be named number one by Mixmag in 2005. By 2008, he had sold over 3 million albums worldwide.

Egyptian DJs and producers Aly & Fila have also been confirmed as part of the SHINE DXB line-up. The duo were formed by Aly El Sayed Amr Fathalah and Fadi Wassef Naguib, and, inspired by Paul Van Dyk, they achieved International recognition in 2003 with the single Eye of Horus. Endorsed by heavyweights such as Armin Van Buuren and Tiesto, the duo has appeared at dance music festivals all over the world including Tomorrowland & Ultra Music Festival, and will play to a rocking crowd at the very first Shine DXB.

Paul Van Dyk commented on the upcoming event, “SHINE offers a world of opportunities. A hub to an international community, a place where we belong no matter where we’re from. The trance family is a global collective of positive, caring and fun-loving people – me and my fellow DJs, and the event organisers will go the extra mile to provide the best possible experience for them! I look forward with the greatest anticipation to seeing you at SHINE DXB as part of Dubai Summer Surprises”.

In accordance with current governmental guidelines, Coca-Cola Arena will be working to a maximum capacity of 1,500 guests, with all attendees required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter and follow strict social distancing regulations throughout the event.

Tickets for Paul Van Dyk’s SHINE DXB event are available to purchase from www.coca-cola-arena.com