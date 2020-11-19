Actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee enjoying time in Dubai

Popular Indian actors Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee were the latest in a string of celebrities to head down to Dubai for a holiday post the Covid lockdown in India.

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their honeymoon in the city; actors Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta were here for an extended period of time to support their respective teams at the recently concluded Indian Premier League cricket tournament. Sanjay Dutt is visiting his family in the city and was recently spotted with South superstar Mohanlal during Diwali. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted en-route to Dubai last night.

Gurmeet and Debina, who rose to fame when they starred together in the 2008 television series Ramayan, have been posting picturesque shots and videos on Instagram of their time in the city, from JBR to the Burj Khalifa and more, and were all praise for the safety Dubai offers visitors amidst the pandemic, when City Times caught up with them for a quick chat.

“We had initially planned to stay for three days; I felt that after taking so much of trouble to travel, we might as well extend the stay and everything else fell into place so we're staying back for a little more time," revealed Debina.

The Kolkata-born actress, who has also been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and the comic series Chidiya Ghar, said despite being initially hesitant to travel abroad, the couple decided to take the plunge.

“We were planning to travel for a very long time, but the whole world had come to a standstill (due to Covid); when people started taking the initiative of travelling, Gurmeet informed a friend of ours in Dubai that we are planning to come.”

She said things just worked out from there. “Of course we were hesitant to travel during the pandemic and this is our first flight out of India. Our experience was awesome but a little scary, lots of rules and regulations have changed!”

Debina said she was happy to pose with Gurmeet in front of the iconic Burj Khalifa, a favorite locale for visitors to and even residents of, the city. When asked about their favourite spots in Dubai, she said, “The whole city is our favourite so to pose anywhere would be nice!”

Both Gurmeet and Debina are survivors of Covid and she had a word of caution amidst the pandemic. “It is something that you cannot see or understand, (you don’t know) where you can contract the disease from so it is always best to be extra careful. Being Covid survivors we are still being extremely careful with each and every step we take.”

When asked how they spent the Covid lockdown in India, she said, “We were busy with ourselves - reading books, cooking, eating and working out.”

Since both of them are actors do they ever give each other professional advice? “It's (our journeys in showbiz) been pretty good and I think we are satisfied with whichever way our careers have shaped up because it has always been God's plan and not ours. We plan to do something and God drops something better in your kitty. There are agreements and disagreements but of course at the end of the day when we agree on something it’s what both of us do.”

In conclusion, Debina gave a shout out to their fans in the UAE. “Keep loving us and keep following us because we love your city!”