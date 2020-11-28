>
HOME > City Times > Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra begins shooting new film 'Text For You'

IANS
Filed on November 28, 2020
(Photo/AFP)

The tentatively titled film is an adaptation of a German film.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started working on her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You. 

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram stories, of a chair that has "Text for you" written on it. The actress captioned the image: "It begins #textforyou."

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film SMS Fur Dich, based on Sofie Cramer's novel. According to the storyline, Priyanka's character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Celine Dion's music in the film aims at connecting the two and giving them the courage to take a second shot at love.

Priyanka's co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series Outlander.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Dubai teacher bids farewell after 34 years...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 