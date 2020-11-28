Priyanka Chopra begins shooting new film 'Text For You'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started working on her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram stories, of a chair that has "Text for you" written on it. The actress captioned the image: "It begins #textforyou."

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film SMS Fur Dich, based on Sofie Cramer's novel. According to the storyline, Priyanka's character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Celine Dion's music in the film aims at connecting the two and giving them the courage to take a second shot at love.

Priyanka's co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series Outlander.