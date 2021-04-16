>
HOME > City Times > Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez announce end of relationship

IANS/Los Angeles
Filed on April 16, 2021
AFP

Couple started dating in early 2017.

Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez have officially ended their relationship. The couple called off their two-year engagement in a joint statement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they jointly said in the statement, according to eonline.com.

They said they "wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them. The only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support".

The couple started dating in early 2017. Lopez has twins Emme and Max Muniz with ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes

Nation (videos)

Watch: Iftar recipe of the day

9 votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 