Gal Gadot says 'Wonder Woman 1984' is about a complicated truth

Hollywood star Gal Gadot feels her upcoming superhero film, Wonder Woman 1984, is a reflection of many realities, and says it is a story about truth.

“This film is about truth, which sounds simple but is, in many ways, very complicated. As people, we have to learn how to appreciate the here and now -- the truth of our situation -- but we also desire to set that aside for what we want, what we don’t have, what is not the truth of our situation. Of course we can try to have it all, but can we ever, really?” Gadot said.

Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the sequel of the 2017 hit. The sequel is directed by Patty Jenkins, who also made the first film.

Gadot also recalled the moment when the idea for this story began to germinate for Jenkins.

“Patty and I were still working on the first film, and we didn’t know how people were going to react yet. But we’re both big dreamers and we thought if we were able to make another Wonder Woman film, it would have to be a completely different chapter in her life,” she said.

Talking about taking Diana’s story forward with the second part in the franchise, the actress shared: “In Wonder Woman, Diana was learning what it meant to live alongside humans for the first time. In this film, she has a parallel arc with humanity in that, over time, she has learned to feel as they do.”

The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.