Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests late actor’s friend Siddharth Pithani in drug probe

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on May 28, 2021
The arrest comes almost two and half months after it filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 33 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty.

In a major action, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that it has arrested Sidharth Pitani, flatmate of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a drug related case.

"Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad," an NCB official told IANS.

The arrest comes almost two and half months after it filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 33 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood-drugs mafia probe case linked to Sushant's death on June 14, 2020, when he was found hanging in his flat.

On March 5, the NCB charge sheet was filed before a Mumbai Special NDPS Court, following two cases registered by the drug law enforcement agency after an intimation from the Enforcement Directorate which was probing the financial angles in Sushant's death.




 
 
 
