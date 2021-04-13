Kabir Bedi wanted to be Parveen Babi's 'protector'

Veteran Indian actor Kabir Bedi, whose career spanned across films, television and theatre in India, the US and Italy, is back in the news with a new book launch.

‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor’ is his autobiography, where the actor talks about his film journey in Bollywood and his personal relationships.

Married thrice — to Protima, Nikki and Parveen Dusanj — he also had a relationship with Parveen Babi after his marriage with Protima started falling apart.

Talking about Parveen, he said: "Her problems could have begun in childhood, because she used to see spirits in the monuments around her house, that were related to her family's history — the Babi-Pashtun clan had served emperor Humayun at one point. There was an incident where Parveen had one of her disturbing episodes, her mother said to Mahesh Bhatt, 'Her father used to be like that', so my question was 'Could it be genetics that created that situation'?"

Parveen was the first Bollywood star to be featured on the cover of Time magazine in 1976. She left India in the early 1980s and returned some years later. In his interview, Kabir says ‘terrible things’ were written about him after her return to India, which shattered Parveen emotionally and she went ‘crazy.’

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “When you love somebody, you want to take care of them. I realised late there were problems and I wanted to be her protector."