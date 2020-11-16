>
Happy birthday Aaradhya: Bachchan wishes grand-daughter with special collage

ANI
Filed on November 16, 2020

The daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya turns nine today.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan marked the ninth birthday of his grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with a special collage of nine pictures of the birthday girl.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the collage that consisted of one picture each from Aaradhya’s growing years starting from a picture from the time when she was a baby to the most recent picture of the star kid.

“Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love,” the actor wrote as a caption.




 
 
 
