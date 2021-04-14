>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood: Ashutosh Rana tests positive for Covid-19

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on April 14, 2021

Actor and his wife Renuka Shahane have reportedly taken their first Covid vaccine shot.

Actor Ashutosh Rana has tested positive for Covid-19. The 53-year-old actor shared the news on Facebook while wishing fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri.

In the post written in Hindi, the actor added he hopes for a speedy recovery. Rana further stated in the post that he has had his family tested and also requested friends, fans and well-wishers who have come in contact with him after April 7 to get themselves tested.

He also extended Chaitra Navratri wishes to his fans and followers and said he prays for everyone's good health, long life and happiness, in the post written on Tuesday.

As per reports, the actor and his wife Renuka Shahane recently took their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On the work front, Rana recently starred in the OTT movie Pagglait.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Expats in UAE feel helpless as they lose loved ones back home

null votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes

Nation (videos)

Watch: Iftar recipe of the day

8 votes | 28 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 