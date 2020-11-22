>
Bharti Singh, husband sent to judicial custody till Dec 4

ANI
Filed on November 22, 2020

They were arrested by the NCB for an alleged drug offense.

Mumbai’s Esplanade Court on Sunday sent comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to judicial custody till December 4.

Both of them have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the alleged consumption of cannabis. Before producing the couple in the court, the NCB took them to the hospital for medical examination.

Bharti Singh was held on Saturday while Haarsh Limbachiyaa was arrested today. “Charges of consumption of drugs have been invoked against them,” said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai.

NCB on Saturday raided the production office and house of comedian Singh and recovered 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) from both places.

The NCB had earlier raided a place in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 grams), and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs, the NCB raided the production office and house of Singh.

This comes as the probe, which began from the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to expand to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities.

Notably, a raid was also conducted at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal, after which he and his girlfriend were summoned by the NCB for questioning in the matter.




 
 
 
