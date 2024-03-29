The pretty island girl

She was shopping in Hong Kong, where she was on vacation with her family, when someone spotted her and asked if she'd like to become a model.

At the time, Joyce So had no idea how much that chance encounter would change her life.

The model-turned-actress, who's now officially a Star Magic talent, played one of the sexy girls in the sitcom Bora, along with Jaymee Joaquin and Mickey Joy Hyatt.

Joyce's recent guestings were in Love Spell and Star Magic Presents. Joyce, who also bagged the top prize in a local bikini pageant last May, was tapped by Regal Films for featured roles in Super Noypi and in Mano Po 5, where, shares Joyce, she will play the role of the wife of AJ Dee. Mano Po 5 is slated for a December release and will likely be Regal Films' entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival.

According to Joyce, her going into showbiz caused her family some concern, "That's because being Chinese, they're a bit conservative”--but they've finally accepted the fact that this is what she wants to do for now.

Joyce is very grateful for all the blessings she's received. Although her image is one of a sophisticated, sexy woman of the world, deep down, she's a simple girl who cherishes simple things and who knows the value of sharing. In fact, when she celebrated her 22nd birthday last September 6, Joyce chose not to throw a party.

Instead, she celebrated it at the Our Lady of Remedy where she spent the day feeding homeless children. “I felt it was a more meaningful way of celebrating my birthday,” she says. “This year has been a very good year for me, so I felt I should share it with others.”

People have asked her whether she has any plans of joining a beauty contest in the future. She's actually tried it already, joining the Miss Oriental Pearl contest in Malaysia.