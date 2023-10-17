UAE: Wheelchair-bound Emirati student explores career fair, determined to achieve goals despite disability

Hamdan's aspirations soar high, as he actively explores the skill sets required in his area of interest

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 3:16 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM

The 25th National Career Exhibition at the Expo Centre in Sharjah saw thousands of students participating - with one particular visitor stealing the spotlight from everyone else.

Hamdan Mohammed, a wheelchair-bound student, is pursuing a Bachelor of Public Communications at Umm Al Quwain University. Gracefully moving through every booth at the fair, Hamdan communicated with HR managers, counsellors, and industry experts to learn more about the evolving trends in the job market.

Despite facing physical challenges, Hamdan's aspirations soar high, as he actively explores the skill sets required in his area of interest.

“The world changes very fast. Every day we see new positions, designations, and skill sets required to land in a good role. By the time I graduate, I want to ensure that I am equipped with all the skill sets that will land me in a good role,” said Hamdan, who is in his first year at the programme.

Hamdan believes that being in lecture halls gives you a wealth of knowledge which becomes the backbone in work life. “But exploring career fairs and developing connections even before graduation makes the process easy and also makes one confident to face life,” said Hamdan, who believes it's crucial to keep up with the changing job market.

Hamdan’s goal is clear. “I am here to discover the latest trends and job opportunities in my field and to establish meaningful connections that will pave the way for my future success,” said Hamdan.

Hamdan doesn't just want to keep up with the evolving world, he wants to be a leader. He wants to show that being in a wheelchair doesn't stop him from being successful.

This is not the first career fair Hamdan has participated in. He has been participating for a couple of years now. “Every year, I get to learn new perspectives about various industries. A few years back most of the work was done manually, and then the era of machines started. And today it's AI, that is taking over the world by storm. We all should be prepared for the change and upgrade ourselves,” said Hamdan.

Many entities, including ministries, private and government institutions, banking and financial companies, and global universities, are participating in the fair to hire the right candidate for the vacant positions.

The exhibition started on Tuesday, October 17 and will run until Thursday, October 19, showcasing the latest employment trends and future work opportunities in numerous sectors. The event provided a platform for visitors to familiarise themselves with career paths in AI, robotics, advanced manufacturing, virtual reality, and data analysis, along with employment opportunities in engineering, management, information technology, customer service, finance and banking, investments, aviation, and communications.

ALSO READ: