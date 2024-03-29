My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from March 29-31

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 12:30 AM

Easter brunch at Habtoor Grand Resort

Visit Luciano's Garden in Habtoor Grand Resort for an egg-straordinary Easter Brunch on March 31st, 12:30pm – 4:30pm. Indulge in delectable dishes crafted by our culinary team, enjoy a seafood bar, and savor carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. Join the egg hunt for extra fun! Prices: AED 350 with soft drinks, AED 450 with house beverages, AED 550 with premium bubbly.

Explore Louvre Abu Dhabi

During the sacred month of Ramadan, guests can enjoy complimentary access to view the majestic dome at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi after sunset. While you might miss the enchanting "rain of light" spectacle, the dome remains an impressive sight to behold. Free entry to the dome is available from 8:30 PM to 1:00 AM during Ramadan. It's important to note that visitors cannot enter the museum after 12:30 AM, and access to the permanent galleries and temporary exhibitions is restricted during this time.

Iftar at Cipriani Yas Island

Cipriani Yas Island offers a selection of five unique dishes and a delightful dessert, thoughtfully crafted to capture the essence of Ramadan. These dishes are available on a rotational basis, allowing you to indulge in the flavors of dishes such as Riso alla Valenziana, featuring succulent langoustine 'scampi' or a flavorful herb-crusted rack of lamb served with tender new potatoes. You can also experience the oven-roasted lamb shoulder with assorted vegetables or the braised lamb shank accompanied by creamy Risotto alla Milanese. Situated at Cipriani Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The Green Planet Dubai

Join us for an Easter celebration featuring an exciting egg hunt taking place on Friday, March 29th, Saturday, March 30th, and Sunday, March 31st. The hunt kicks off with children receiving clues related to the Nature Park and gardens. Alongside the egg hunt, there will be various activities at the biodome including coloring sessions, DIY crafts, opportunities to meet mascots and puppets, and a special appearance by The Green Planet's Easter Bunny mascot. It promises to be a delightful experience for all. Tickets are priced at Dhs155 for a day pass and can be purchased online. Don't miss out on the fun-filled activities happening at City Walk, Al Wasl.

Roll around the rink

Hurry up and grab your skates because Roll DXB offers an exhilarating nighttime activity at the roller rink. Whether you're a skilled skater or just starting out, it promises loads of enjoyment. Operating until 11pm daily and until midnight on Fridays, it's a must-visit for some thrilling fun. Prices start from Dhs65. Located at Marina Cubes, Port Rashid, Deira, it's open Saturday to Wednesday from 11am to 11pm, and on Fridays from 11am until midnight.

Ramadan fireworks

Looking for some celestial entertainment? Make your way to either Bluewaters or JBR this weekend for a stunning pyrotechnic exhibition illuminating the skies. The fireworks extravaganza is scheduled to take place from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31, starting at 10 pm each night. Admission is free.

Ramadan Photo walk, Karama Suhoor stroll

Explore the charm of Old Dubai on a nighttime stroll through Karama, organized by Gulf Photo Plus. Led by an expert guide, you'll perfect your street photography skills amid Ramadan lights. Get tips on crisp evening shots and portraiture, with personalized guidance and feedback. End the experience with tandoori chai and stories about Karama's rich history. Suitable for all photography levels, from smartphones to DSLRs. Admission fee is Dh 295.

Ramadan Souq at Dalma Mall

Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi is gearing up to offer an exceptional Ramadan experience from March 11th to April 9th, 2024, with 'Umsiyat Ramadan: Dalma Mall Edition'. Explore the Ramadan Souk featuring top brands like Jashanmal, Steve Madden, and more. The mall will be open from 10:00 AM to 1:00 AM, offering a unique shopping atmosphere. Enjoy Oud and Kanoon performances, Fawazeer quizzes, henna art, Tanoura dance, workshops, contests, and post-Iftar celebrations with exciting prizes for a memorable Ramadan at Dalma Mall.

ALSO READ: