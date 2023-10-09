Dubai athletes of determination take on intense challenges at contest

The participants took on these challenges not only in the air-conditioned athletics hall, but also outdoors in the 34°C heat

By Adeena Siddiqui Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 2:47 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 2:38 PM

The athletics hall at GEMS Dubai American Academy buzzed with excitement last Friday, hosting a sports competition like no other.

Precision Pairs: Heroes Edition is a unique event organised by the non-profit Heroes of Hope for people of determination.

Founded by Hollie Murphy in 2013, Heroes of Hope aims to provide a centre for sports and socialisation for those often overlooked in our society—individuals with special needs.

The event exceeded expectations with 34 participants engaging in three intense workouts over two hours. Participants, accompanied by partners, tackled challenges with enthusiasm. Ali, 43, had the support of his nurse for encouragement and assistance, while the fastest finisher, Saif, teamed up with his mom, May.

The workouts comprised AMRAP (As Many Reps As Possible) sessions, featuring 10 plank high-fives, 20 partner squat high-fives, and 30 partner synchro step-ups. Participants also tackled 'Heroes Hyrox,' involving three rounds of 100-metre runs interspersed with slam balls, sit-ups, and a wall ball carry. The event concluded with a steeplechase.

Impressively, the participants took on these challenges not only in the air-conditioned athletics hall but also outdoors in the 34°C Dubai heat.

Precision Pairs: Heroes Edition is a singular event within the broader scope of Heroes of Hope, which operates daily across 23 different venues. The organisation oversees a diverse range of activities, including CrossFit, golf, boxing, basketball, gymnastics, Bollywood dancing, indoor cycling, and tennis, among others.

Hollie Murphy, CEO and founder, spent 14 years as a teacher in Dubai before shifting her focus to Heroes of Hope, which has grown from 12 athletes to 185.

Murphy says they are striving to bridge the gap between availability of sporting opportunities and activities between neurotypical athletes and people of determination in Dubai. ‘When they’re training, they’re training towards something, they have got a competition to look forward to, they get to meet and greet the community the same as everybody else and make new friends, make connections,’ she said.

