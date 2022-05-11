Zoho unveils new unified marketing platform for businesses

The visit, from May 11-15, assumes significance as both the countries have implemented the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) on May 1
Zoho Corp, a leading global technology company, announced Zoho Marketing Plus, a new unified software that combines a powerful mix of marketing capabilities to provide stakeholders across the entire marketing organisation with a single, shared view of critical information for improved collaboration and results.
The new software packs an innovative mix of marketing tools that helps marketing professionals better understand customers, make more informed decisions, and ultimately drive better results, growth, and revenue.
"Consumers and digital marketing continue to evolve at warp-speed, and marketers are struggling to keep up. It's becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles, data, and ROI," said Hyther Nizam, President, Middle East and Africa at Zoho.
"The complexity of data and personalization at-scale only raises pressure on marketers and CMOs to deliver effective campaigns and revenue. By eliminating redundancies and confusion arising from multiple siloed solutions, Zoho Marketing Plus maximises productivity and teamwork, allowing marketers to stay nimble and collaborative amid evolving customer needs. When marketers aren't bogged down by operations, they can deliver creative campaigns that promote meaningful relationships between the brand and customers."
The new platform boasts advanced features including a centralized workplace, known as "Brand Studio", AI-powered data analysis, integration with third-party solutions, a unified digital brand asset creation and repository, improved collaboration across campaigns as well as an accurate and real-time measurement for improved business intelligence and customer impact.
Designed to boost overall visibility, Zoho Marketing Plus combines the capabilities of multiple Zoho applications including Campaigns, Social, Webinar, Analytics, Marketing Automation, Workdrive, PageSense, Survey, and Backstage. This newest iteration of Marketing Plus will continue to evolve through tighter integrations with existing Zoho tools such as Cliq, as well as new apps including LandingPage, a no-code page builder that enables marketers to create high-converting website landing pages in minutes without needing a developer-level skillset.
Zoho Marketing Plus is available for Mena businesses with a starting price of Dh91 per month. — business@khaleejtimes.com
