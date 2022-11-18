WLP welcomes new members and partners from over 15 countries at DP World’s inaugural Global Freight Summit

WLP strengthens Indian-Latin American trade relations with MoU signing

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 6:14 PM

The World Logistics Passport (WLP) welcomed a host of new members and partners representing international traders and freight forwarders from over 15 countries, during the first Global Freight Summit (GFS) hosted by DP World in Dubai.

The WLP is a Dubai-led global initiative designed to smooth the flow of international trade, reducing the cost of logistics for its members, both in terms of money and time, while also facilitating access to new market opportunities.

The GFS included a closed session hosted by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chair of the WLP Global Steering Committee, in the presence of Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, co-chair of the WLP Steering Committee, and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Co-chair of the WLP Steering Committee, and global trade leaders, which gave industry experts, leaders and innovators a forum to candidly discuss their supply chain concerns and explore opportunities to overcome the trade barriers together with the WLP team.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “The UAE is at the forefront of supporting innovative initiatives that enhance global trade. WLP helps remove trade barriers, unlock multimodal trade, and smooth the overall trade journey for the traders.”

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Co-chair of the WLP Steering Committee, expressed that the WLP vision is to promote global growth by finding tools and solutions that will address the bottlenecks of the entire supply chain to enhance the flow of trade across the world. He also stressed the importance of WLP’s mission in connecting the public and private sectors, understanding their challenges, and progressing solutions to connect each one of our hubs and gateways to the network.

The session concluded with the award of a new Platinum tier membership for the invitees, which is available across WLP’s 27 global hubs. The benefits range from priority inspection at customs to reduced cargo landing fees. The members also received a specially curated suite of digital solutions by DP World including a limited-time free membership of Digital Freight Alliance, SeaRates, CARGOES Runner, and CARGOES Flow.

New members

The WLP and the GFS were both established to open opportunities for traders and freight forwarders to overcome trade barriers and facilitate new exchanges.

During the three-day event in Dubai, the Indo-Latin American Chamber of Commerce (ILACC) and the Federation of National Associations of Freight Forwarders and International Logistics Operators of Latin America and the Caribbean (ALACAT), signed an agreement with the WLP. It aims to strengthen the value proposition for the members and to understand the critical challenges of today’s supply chain, to create logistics solutions that will actively improve trade between the participants through WLP to contribute towards the country’s economy.

Moisis Solis Flores, President of ALACAT said: “We are committed to nourishing the trade relationship between India and the Latin American region. Working with the WLP compliments our vision. Together, we intend to build stronger synergies to enhance the trading journey for both our regions.”