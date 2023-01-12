Wipro ties up with Nirapara, eyes GCC to expand its newly-launched packaged food business

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, touted as one of the fastest-growing fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, has seized an excellent opportunity on the back of the Covid-19 challenges to make an entry into packaged food business in India last October. It has expanded its footprints in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), notably in the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Qatar, the three biggest economies in the Arabian Gulf.

The company, which is eyeing to be one of the leading players in the snack food, spices and ready-to-eat market, has announced an agreement with Nirapara, a popular traditional food brand.

Nirapara is Wipro’s 13th partnership and that gives it an edge in the ever-expanding spices and ready-to-cook (RTC) segment, which got a much-needed fillip amid the pandemic-induced lockdown restrictions.

Nirapara was launched in 1976 by KKR Group of companies, which is headquartered in Ernakulam, Kerala. It is known for its blended spices, especially sambar powder and chicken masala. It is also known for its RTC Puttu Podi. Nirapara is one of the popular brands used by the Indian diaspora across the globe and is part of their daily food regime. The GCC countries are the primary focus for Nirapara's exports.

Data shows that 82 per cent of Nirapara’s international revenue comes from GCC countries. Altogether, 40 per cent of their GCC business is from the UAE, and 30 per cent is from the KSA.

The brand also offers a large variety of spice mixes and rice powder used to make Appam, Idiyappam, Puttu, Dosa, Idli and other delicious dishes from Kerala, whose expatriate residents made over 50 per cent of Indian diaspora in the UAE and other GCC nations.

Anil Chugh, President, Food Business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, explained the Indian conglomerate’s bid to foray into the competitive packaged food business.

“Our survey showed that the food business in the UAE is estimated at $4 (Dh14.69) billion, which is four times more than the personal care segment. Besides, people wanted to enjoy an eating-out experience during the lockdown restrictions. Our stringent quality control of the products ensure that the highest safety standards are maintained at the plant in Kochi, Kerala. Wipro is offering the best management practices to our 13th and newest acquisition, which is in line with international standards,” he said.

“We recognise that spices are core to Indian-style cooking and are slowly being used by more people around the world. There is a huge opportunity in this space for introducing products under a brand that has been loved and trusted by consumers for years and in a market that has a demand for authentic, pure, and trusted spice mixes and other RTC formats,” he added.

Priyadarshee Panigrahi, Senior General Manager, Wipro Consumer Care, Middle East said: “We’re excited to welcome Nirapara in our brand portfolio beyond personal care products such as Enchanteur and Yardley of London and entering a new segment. The RTC category is an exciting space, and one can give a lot of exciting offerings not only to Indian consumers, but also to those from the Indian sub-continent. Our strong understanding of the consumer and market, coupled with our robust distribution network, will help grow this segment multifold in the region.”

Wipro Consumer Care, which includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting and seating solutions, has a strong brand presence with significant market share across segments in India, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa.

The company recorded a revenue of $1.16 (Dh4.26) billion in the last financial year.